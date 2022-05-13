Queen Elizabeth II Makes Rare Public Appearance Amid Health Concerns

12. Queen Elizabeth II gave her first public speech when she was 14 years old, addressing the children of the Commonwealth on Oct. 13, 1940 amid World War II.



"Thousands of you in this country have had to leave your homes and be separated from your fathers and mothers," she said in her speech for the Children's Hour Broadcast. "My sister Margaret Rose and I feel so much for you as we know from experience what it means to be away from those we love most of all. To you, living in new surroundings, we send a message of true sympathy and at the same time we would like to thank the kind people who have welcomed you to their homes in the country."



13. She enrolled in the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) in 1945, making her the first female member of the royal family to join the armed services as a full-time active member. During her time in the ATS, Her Majesty learned how to drive and maintain vehicles. According to the National World War II Museum, "She started as a second subaltern in the ATS and was later promoted to Junior Commander, the equivalent of Captain."



14. She also dedicated her life to serving the Commonwealth during a speech she gave on her 21st birthday.



"I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong," she said in 1947. "But I shall not have strength to carry out this resolution alone unless you join in it with me, as I now invite you to do: I know that your support will be unfailingly given. God help me to make good my vow, and God bless all of you who are willing to share in it."