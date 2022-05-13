Former Food Network Star Found Guilty of Killing Her 3-Year-Old Foster Child

Watch : Nancy Grace Gives Rapid Fire Answers on True Crime Cases

Worst Cooks of America winner Ariel Robinson has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in the death of her 3-year-old foster child, Victoria "Tori" Smith.



On May 12, the former Food Network contestant, 30, was found guilty of homicide by child abuse by a jury in Greenville County, South Carolina. According to local NBC affiliate outlet WYFF, she was convicted of the charge after less than an hour-and-a-half of deliberation, which came after a four-day trial.



Robinson's husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, pled guilty last month to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse, which carries a sentence of 10 to 20 years. He is currently awaiting his sentencing.

In January 2021, according to local TV affiliate FOX Carolina, police in Simpsonville, South Carolina received a call about an unresponsive child, who was later pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital. Per the outlet, the local coroner identified her to be Smith and determined the cause of her death to be multiple blunt force injuries.