See Kylie Jenner's Message on Postpartum Hormones After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Three months after giving birth to baby No. 2, Kylie Jenner shared a TikTok video explaining how she feels now that her postpartum hormones are starting to “level out.”

Watch: Kylie Jenner's Candid Message About Postpartum

Kylie Jenner is starting to feel like herself again.

On May 12, the 24-year-old reality star shared a video on TikTok giving fans more insight into what her postpartum struggles have been like since welcoming baby No. 2 with Travis Scott in February.

In the clip, captioned, "when your postpartum hormones start to level out," Kylie used a sound bite from her 2017 reality show, Life of Kylie, to explain how she's been feeling. "I'm getting my personality back though like," she mouthed, adding, "I'm feeling like myself again. I really was not myself."

This isn't the first time Kylie—also mom to 4-year-old Stormi Webster—has been open with her postpartum struggles since welcoming her son, whose name has yet to be revealed.

"I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy," she began in a series of videos posted to her Instagram Story in March. "This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter."

photos
Go Inside Kylie Jenner's “Sweetest” Mother’s Day With Travis & Stormi

Kylie said that her postpartum struggles have not been "easy mentally, physically, spiritually," but she thought it was important to share her experience publicly to encourage other mothers who might be dealing with the same problems. 

However, things seem to be getting better for the mom of two. She's been getting back into the public eye, most recently attending the 2022 Met Gala on May 2 with her sisters—Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian—and their mom—Kris Jenner.

@kyliejenner

when your postpartum hormones start to level out ??????

? Life of Kylie_Feeling Like Myself - Peacock TV

And last month, she shared a video on Instagram of herself working out on a treadmill, revealing that she lost a lot of the weight she gained during her second pregnancy.

"Gained 60lbs again this pregnancy," she wrote on April 29. "Down 40lbs. Just trying to be healthy and patient. Walking/pilates is my favorite combo."

