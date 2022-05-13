Dad-to-Be Post Malone Reveals His "Most Important" Parenting Goal

Post Malone has some rockstar goals for being a parent.
Less than two weeks after fans learned he and his girlfriend are expecting their first child, the rapper opened up about the kind of father he hopes to be.
"People ask me like, 'Oh, what do you want to be as a dad?'" he told Jimmy Fallon during the May 12 episode of The Tonight Show. "Just kindness is the most important thing for me."
Post Malone, 26, confirmed on May 3 that a baby is on the way. "I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," he told E! News in a statement. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."
The "Circles" star has not publicly shared his girlfriend's identity and has kept details of their relationship private. However, sources close to Posty told TMZ the two celebrated the big news by hosting a party with family and friends in Southern California the weekend before he made the announcement.
Post Malone certainly has a lot of reasons to celebrate. In addition to getting ready to be a dad, the nine-time Grammy nominee is the musical guest on the May 14 episode of Saturday Night Live, which will be hosted by Selena Gomez, and is getting ready to release his new album Twelve Carat Toothache on June 3.
"For the longest time, I lost my passion for making music. I lost that drive," he said on The Tonight Show. "But then there was this one moment that snapped—because it's been three years just about—and one moment that snapped and said, 'You know what? This is why I'm here and this is what I wanna do. This is what I was meant to do was make medium music for people to enjoy.'"
However, Jimmy insisted the artist deserved more credit than that, joking, "I'd say medium well."
Watch the video to see their interview.
