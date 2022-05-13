Dad-to-Be Post Malone Reveals His "Most Important" Parenting Goal

Watch : Post Malone Assures Fans He's "Not on Drugs"

Post Malone has some rockstar goals for being a parent.

Less than two weeks after fans learned he and his girlfriend are expecting their first child, the rapper opened up about the kind of father he hopes to be.

"People ask me like, 'Oh, what do you want to be as a dad?'" he told Jimmy Fallon during the May 12 episode of The Tonight Show. "Just kindness is the most important thing for me."

Post Malone, 26, confirmed on May 3 that a baby is on the way. "I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," he told E! News in a statement. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

The "Circles" star has not publicly shared his girlfriend's identity and has kept details of their relationship private. However, sources close to Posty told TMZ the two celebrated the big news by hosting a party with family and friends in Southern California the weekend before he made the announcement.