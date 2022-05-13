Christina Haack and Heather Rae Young Reunite for Family Pic After Soccer Game Drama

Watch : Christina Haack & Heather Rae Young's ARGUMENT--What Happened?

This family has their eye on the ball.

After a heated moment at a kids soccer game over the weekend, Christina Haack reunited with Heather Rae Young for a blended family photo on May 12.

The Flip or Flop alum and Selling Sunset star seemed to put the past behind them during a night out at a school function to support Taylor, Christina's 11-year-old daughter with ex-husband and former co-star Tarek El Moussa. The pair were joined by Heather's now-husband Tarek and Christina's third husband, Josh Hall.

Christina, 38, took the opportunity to highlight the family coming together for her daughter's school open house. "Co-parenting 101," she wrote on Instagram alongside the photo. "Kids come first."

Noting that they are also "grateful" for son Brayden's continued recovery after a recent surgery, she added, "It has been a very rough few weeks, ready for some peace."

On Saturday, Christina and Heather were spotted having words in Newport Beach, Calif., with a source telling E! News that they "haven't been getting along lately and there's been overall tension between both couples." A statement sent to E! News on the couples' behalf explained that "a personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved." It added, "We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward."