Christina Haack and Heather Rae Young Reunite for Family Pic After Soccer Game Drama

This family has their eye on the ball.
After a heated moment at a kids soccer game over the weekend, Christina Haack reunited with Heather Rae Young for a blended family photo on May 12.
The Flip or Flop alum and Selling Sunset star seemed to put the past behind them during a night out at a school function to support Taylor, Christina's 11-year-old daughter with ex-husband and former co-star Tarek El Moussa. The pair were joined by Heather's now-husband Tarek and Christina's third husband, Josh Hall.
Christina, 38, took the opportunity to highlight the family coming together for her daughter's school open house. "Co-parenting 101," she wrote on Instagram alongside the photo. "Kids come first."
Noting that they are also "grateful" for son Brayden's continued recovery after a recent surgery, she added, "It has been a very rough few weeks, ready for some peace."
On Saturday, Christina and Heather were spotted having words in Newport Beach, Calif., with a source telling E! News that they "haven't been getting along lately and there's been overall tension between both couples." A statement sent to E! News on the couples' behalf explained that "a personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved." It added, "We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward."
Their co-parenting skills were put to the test on Sunday, when Christina and Tarek's 6-year-old son Brayden needed an emergency appendectomy surgery. Christina later praised the group's combined love for Brayden, writing on Instagram, "Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important team work/co-parenting is... In the end all the other stuff is just 'noise', what matters is the kids."
Now, Tarek is admitting, "It's been a rough exhausting week!" On May 12, he posted the family photo of the four adults at Taylor's school, with their daughter smiling in the center of the shot.
"Bray is starting to feel a little bit better so we made it out to Taylor's open house tonight," Tarek captioned the pic. "I'm so proud of both of them."
Heather re-shared the image and tagged both Christina and Tarek.
As for Josh, he has previously reflected on his bond with Christina's three kids (she also shares 2-year-old son Hudson with second husband Ant Anstead).
"Never did I think taking on 3 kids from 2 other males would be easy," Josh wrote on Instagram in April. "What I will be is the best example of a quality human being, always show them how to treat their mother with respect and support them in any way I can during their development... Christina and I will always remain unfazed by any outside noise and save the kids from any unnecessary trauma."
