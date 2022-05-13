Chlöe Bailey Discusses Her Dating Life After Holding Hands with Gunna

Watch : Chloe Bailey Says She's Attracting the WRONG GUYS!

Have mercy on Chlöe Bailey—she's admittedly a little new to the dating game.

The singer got candid about her love life in her cover story for Allure's June/July 2022 issue, sharing that since she was homeschooled during her teenage years, she never got a chance to date around and now finds herself "getting into that world and learning the ways of men."

"I present myself in my music videos as this really sensual girl, but when it comes to love and relationships, that's not how I am," she explained. "But that's what guys think of me sometimes. So, I've been pretty protective of my heart and figuring out guys' true intentions."

So, what kind of man is Chlöe looking for? "If their heart is made of gold, I'm so in," she said. "I just want them to appreciate my nerdy side, my work ethic, and be my best friend."

Describing herself as "not a person who bases [stuff] on outward appearance," the 23-year-old went on to say that her ideal partner "has to be someone who's really intellectual because that's sexy."