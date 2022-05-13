Bella Hadid Clarifies Comment Saying She “Blacked Out” at Met Gala Over Corset

After Bella Hadid told Interview magazine she “blacked out” at the 2022 Met Gala, the supermodel explained that it was her anxiety, not her Burberry corset, that caused her to feel pressure.

Bella Hadid wants to clear up any couture confusion.

Following her head-turning appearance at the 2022 Met Gala, the supermodel raised eyebrows when she seemingly made a comment about the corseted Burberry ensemble she rocked on the red carpet.

"I literally like, blacked out," Bella told Interview magazine on May 4, adding, "I don't know if that was my anxiety, or maybe the waist was giving cinch and I couldn't breathe."

But the 25-year-old is now insisting her words were misinterpreted, saying it was her own feelings, rather than her fashion, that caused her stress that night.

"I want to make this very clear...This is not at all what I (meant to) say," she wrote on her Instagram Stories in May 11, along with a screenshot of a news story about the original comment. "I didn't say I blacked out because of my corset. I joked that I blacked out, not because of my corset, but from the regular anxieties and excitement of the carpet."

She added, "I meant more like it goes by in a flash. So quickly that ya barely remember it!"

Bella leaned into the event's Gilded Glamour dress code wearing a plunging, BDSM-like black leather bodysuit embellished with side chains, plus tulle sleeve gloves, sexy lace tights and a floor-sweeping lace train designed by Riccardo Tisci, chief creative officer at Burberry. She completed the vibe with a vintage pearl multi-strand necklace from Briony Raymond around her ankle.

 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

"Corsets in general are pretty uncomfortable/hard on the lungs," Bella continued in her post, "but my corset fit perfectly with enough room to eat and drink."

Bella has been candid about her anxieties and mental health in the past, even sharing raw photos of herself crying on social media. 

"Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles," she wrote on Instagram in November. "But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel , and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point."

She said that after several "breakdowns and burnouts" she has learned an important lesson: "If you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas , triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

While Bella denied ever having corset issues, Kim Kardashian, however, admitted she struggled to breath at the 2019 Met Gal due in part to the ensemble she wore. The Kardashians star revealed she took actual "corset breathing lessons" famous corsetmaker Mr Pearl while preparing to wear the custom-made nude silicone organza dress that French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler designed to look like a "California girl stepping out of the ocean."

"Once we're all at the top of the carpet we can all take a deep breath," Kim told Vogue when asked about her favorite part of the. "I don't know if I can in this corset. I honestly had to do practice. I never had one like this, it is insane."

She also let let Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, co-host of the Met Gala, she was 100% dedicated to her uncomfortable outfit.

"Anna, if I don't sit down for dinner, now you know why," she added. "I can only like, half-sit."

See all the best dressed stars at the 2022 Met Gala below.

 

 

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Blake Lively

In Versace and a Lorraine Schwartz tiara.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian

In a vintage gown, previously worn by Marilyn Monroe. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion

In Moschino by Jeremy Scott.

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Vanessa Hudgens

In Moschino.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Ryan Reynolds

In Ralph Lauren and an Omega watch.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Laura Harrier

In H&M

John Shearer/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner

In Prada

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Janelle Monáe

In Ralph Lauren

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Kacey Musgraves

In Prada.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Gwen Stefani

In Vera Wang.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Normani

In Christian Siriano.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Billie Eilis

In Gucci.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Karlie Kloss

In Givenchy.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Olivia Rodrigo

In Versace and Jennifer Behr x Betsey Johson butterflies.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Bella Hadid

In Burberry.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Leslie Odom Jr.

In Fendi.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Sydney Sweeney

In Tory Burch and Aquazzura heels.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain

In Gucci.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid

In Versace and Chopard jewels.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Kaia Gerber

In Alexander McQueen.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

In Moschino by Jeremy Scott.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Patrick Schwarzenegger

In Lanvin.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Dove Cameron

In Iris van Herpen and Brilliant Earth earrings.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Dakota Johnson

In Gucci.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith

In Gucci.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes

In Tommy Hilfiger.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Tessa Thompson

In Carolina Herrera.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Austin Butler

In Prada.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Emma Stone

In Louis Vuitton.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Maude Apatow

In Miu Miu.

