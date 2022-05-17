Exclusive

Watch The Real Housewives of Dubai's Fabulous First Trailer

E! News can exclusively reveal the first trailer for Bravo's The Real Housewives of Dubai. Watch to meet the show's extravagant stars and to see a surprise cameo from a former Real Housewife!

By Brett Malec May 17, 2022 3:00 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesReal HousewivesBravoNBCUThe Real Housewives of Dubai
Watch: "Ladies of London" Star Caroline Stanbury Shares Beauty Tricks

The Dubai Housewives came to play!

E! News can exclusively reveal the trailer for The Real Housewives of Dubai, Bravo's very first original international iteration of the hit reality TV franchise. The first look is even more opulent and extravagant than we had hoped as stars Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan and network fan-favorite and former Ladies of London star Caroline Stanbury make the fabulous Middle Eastern desert destination their playground.

"In Dubai, the women are far from submissive. Most of the women are running this town," Stanbury says in the teaser.

Ayan adds, "There's a lot of gold here. We have a lot of gold diggers too."

From fabulous photoshoots with camels ("He wants my spotlight. It's fine, I can share," Ayan says to one of the more rowdy animals) to fashion shows, vacations and a $33 million dollar license plate, these Dubai Housewives spare no expense when it comes to their luxe lives and uber-successful businesses.

photos
The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

There's also, of course, plenty of drama, even between Stanbury and husband Sergio Carrallo, whose million-dollar wedding will be featured this season.

And it seem Milan isn't exactly a fan of Stanbury, as she says in the trailer, "Play with your boy-toy, bitch, don't play with me."

Other iconic lines from the RHODubai stars include Ayan's "The only exercise I do is doing my husband" and Brooks' "It's very expensive to cheat on me. Ask my exes."

There's even a surprise appearance by a former Housewives star: The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks! "Give me the tea. I'm very thirsty today," Parks cracks in the clip while at lunch with one of the ladies.

Watch the trail above and scroll through the gallery below to get more scoop on the season and to see the official cast photos.

The Real Housewives of Dubai premieres with a supersized episode on Wednesday, June 1 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Legally Married

2

See Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Wear Mom's Red Carpet Dress to Prom

3

Naomi Judd’s Husband Larry Strickland Recalls Her Final Days

Bravo
Caroline Stanbury

A stylist turned reality star on Bravo's former series Ladies of London, Caroline Stanbury returns to the network with expanded horizons as a luxury brand ambassador and host of the popular relationship podcast Divorced Not Dead. After her breakup, the mother of three found happiness in Dubai with former Real Madrid soccer player Sergio Carallo. However, marrying someone much younger comes with its own set of challenges, especially around the topic of expanding their family.

Bravo
Chanel Ayan

Dubai's first Black supermodel Chanel Ayan is a glamorous socialite known for her elegance and enviable style. A fashion and beauty expert, Chanel is a boss on and off the runway. While running her successful talent agency, she is juggling motherhood and a highly anticipated makeup and skincare launch. When Chanel is confronted by demons from both her past and present, she realizes she can only hide behind couture for so long.

Bravo
Lesa Milan

Originally from Jamaica, Lesa Milan is living out her dreams in Dubai as a successful fashion designer, devoted wife and loving mother to three. Queen of her household, Lesa is fiercely loyal and puts family first over everything. The former Miss Jamaica winner is proud of her luxury maternity fashion line Mina Roe, but fears the success of her brand may come at the cost of her personal life.

Bravo
Sara Al Madani

Born and raised in the UAE, Dr. Sara Al Madani straddles two worlds: modern and traditional. After starting her first business at the early age of 15, Sara has become a prolific public speaker and inspiration to young women in the region. Despite all her success, this twice-divorced mom of one is intent on finding the one thing that's missing in her life: love.

Bravo
Caroline Brooks

The daughter of two immigrant parents from Honduras, Boston-born Caroline Brooks is a proud first generation American and Afro-Latina with an appetite for business that is larger than life. With the nickname Caroline DXB, she is well-known in the Dubai real estate world and dreams of opening an inclusive spa. Self-made and hyper-driven, she will use any connections—including her ex-husband's—to cement her and her son's future.

Bravo
Nina Ali

Born in Lebanon and raised in Texas, Nina Ali is a highly driven businesswoman and entrepreneur. Growing up in a traditional Lebanese household, Nina is very spiritual and loved surrounding herself with art and culture. Nina moved to the dynamic city of Dubai with her husband in 2011. It was there that she co-founded her premium fruit cake business and became a mother to three beautiful children. Nina considers being a mother her favorite journey and greatest accomplishment.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Legally Married

2

See Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Wear Mom's Red Carpet Dress to Prom

3

Naomi Judd’s Husband Larry Strickland Recalls Her Final Days

4

Brittanee Drexel's Body Found 13 Years After She Went Missing

5
Exclusive

Watch The Real Housewives of Dubai's Fabulous First Trailer

Latest News

Exclusive

My Unorthodox Life's Julia Haart Gives Update on Ex's Lawsuit

Exclusive

Watch The Real Housewives of Dubai's Fabulous First Trailer

Cameron Diaz Shares Talk She Has With Daughter After Losing "Her S--t"

How Katy Perry's Desire for Motherhood Was Influenced by Orlando Bloom

Exclusive

How Bethenny Frankel Learned Being Herself Was Her Most Powerful Skill

Get 2 Elemis Superfood Toners for the Price of One

See Kourtney Kardashian’s Family React to Travis Barker Marriage