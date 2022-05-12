15 AAPI-Owned Skincare and Makeup Brands That Should Be in Your Beauty Bag

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

In case you didn't already know, May is AAPI Heritage Month. There are so many different ways to honor the month like donating to non-profit organizations that support the AAPI community or shopping Asian-owned brands. If you're like us and love discovering new beauty and skincare products, it's the perfect time to try AAPI-owned beauty brands to find some of your new go-to products.

If you don't know where to start, you're in luck! This year, AAPI-owned beauty and skincare brands got together and collaborated on a huge AAPI Bestseller Beauty Collection. The collection box features eight products from Cocokind, Fable & Mane, Glow Recipe, JINsoon, Hero Cosmetics, Live Tinted, Mount Lai and Tower 28 Beauty. Every single product is full sized, which is amazing. Plus, $10 from each box purchased will be donated to AAPI non-profit organizations.

In addition to the beauty collection box, we've rounded up 15 AAPI-owned beauty brands and the products you'll want to add to your routine ASAP. Check those out below.