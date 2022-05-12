The Subtle Way The Kardashians Referenced Kim Kardashian's Pete Davidson Romance

Bible, Pete Davidson was finally mentioned on The Kardashians.
On the May 12 episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian had hearts popping out of her eyes at her mom Kris Jenner's 66th birthday party. In a group featuring Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi, Scott Disick asked Kim why she didn't respond to one of his recent FaceTime calls.
"I was probably busy," Kim responded with a chuckle. Scott gave a hearty laugh and said "Oh, I get it."
So do we, Scott!
"I keep seeing the comments and everybody is like 'This guy is f--king nice,'" Scott told Kim about her unnamed paramour. Kim agreed, telling Scott, Ellen and Portia that he's "truly the sweetest, nicest human being on the planet."
Scott tried to get more information out of her, asking "aren't you just having a good time?"
"I'll tell you guys later," Kim said almost under her breath. "We'll talk later."
Later in a confessional, a smiling Kim was called out by a producer, who asked, "Who are you texting, Kim?"
Without looking up, she laughed and said "leave me alone." But the producer pushed back, adding, "That's a pretty big smile. Does his name rhyme with feet?"
Of course, the producer was referring to Pete Davidson, who Kim has been dating since October 2021.
In fact, Kris' birthday took place days after Kim and Pete were seen holding hands at Knott's Berry Farm.
As to whether Pete will make a physical appearance on The Kardashians? An eyewitness told E! News that cameras were rolling at the premiere event for The Kardashians, which Pete attended alongside Kim.
Not to mention, Kim previously told Variety that show will depict "how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know. I'm definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it."
The Kardashians premieres Thursdays on Hulu.