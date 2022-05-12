Scott Disick Comments on Khloe Kardashian’s “Body”

Scott Disick is raising eyebrows after his recent flirtatious comment toward Khloé Kardashian.
The Good American founder, 37, recently posted a photo on her Instagram Story that featured multiple pairs of colorful new hoodies and leggings that she received from Scott's streetwear brand, Talentless. Further showing her support for her close pal, Khloé also tagged Scott and the clothing company in the snapshot.
In return, the Flip It Like Disick star, 38, re-posted Khloé's photo on his own Instagram Story and made a risqué comment praising the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum's body.
He wrote, "Wear it well with that body Khlo."
This isn't the first time that Khloé has shown her appreciation for Scott and his apparel company online. Just last month, Khloé similarly posted a photo of his clothing collection on her Instagram Story and also gave a special shout out to "my lord" along the way.
Khloé and Scott have a long-documented friendship that kick started after Scott began dating her older sister Kourtney Kardashian.
Although he and Kourtney have since gone their separate ways—she is now engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, while Scott is "smitten" with model Rebecca Donaldson—the pair remain in close contact and share three children together: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.
But Khloé still sees Scott as a brother. On the first episode of the family's new Hulu series The Kardashians, the friends had an intense heart-to-heart as Scott reflected on Kourtney's engagement. He also expressed his worry that he would be excluded from future family events as his ex moves on.
"Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful," Scott said during the show. "Especially when I don't have another family to go to." (Scott's mother died in 2013 and his father died a few months later in 2014.)
After a fan praised their open discussion on Twitter, Khloe responded and shared that, no matter what, Scott will always hold a special place in her heart.
"Tough position to be in," she tweeted, "but we are all a family and communication can fix anything."