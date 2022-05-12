Zac Efron Reveals If He's Down For a New High School Musical Reunion

Zac Efron is still Troy Bolton at heart.
In an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop about his new movie Firestarter—which premieres May 13—the actor shared that if given the chance to reteam with the High School Musical cast and crew, he would gladly throw on his Wildcats jersey.
"My heart's still there, so that would be incredible. I hope it happens," he said about a possible reunion, having missed the movie's 10th anniversary special on Disney Channel in 2016. "And I think everybody would love to get involved. I'll try to keep them moving in the right direction."
Efron has come a long way since his days playing Troy in the musical trilogy. He's now starring as father to Ryan Kiera Armstrong's Charlie in Firestarter—a remake of the classic 1984 Stephen King horror film starring a young Drew Barrymore.
As for whether he'd take on a parental role IRL, Efron revealed that he doesn't plan on becoming a dad any time soon.
"Maybe at some point down the road, we'll see," Efron said. "Of course, I'd love to be a dad one day, but I don't know if the movie made me want to do it any sooner." As not to offend his co-star, he told Armstrong, "You were fantastic, Ryan, but I got a little more time to wait."
Even so, Efron's already got paternal instincts. "Zac was always there for me," Armstrong told E! News, calling her on-screen dad "really awesome."
In the film, Efron's character Andy, wife Vicky (Sydney Lemmon), and daughter Charlie are on the run from a federal agency looking to weaponize Charlie's ability to control fire.
Needless to say, there was plenty of fire on set. And while there may have been some burns here and there, Efron says it was all part of the job.
"The most interaction I've had with fire, ever," he said about shooting the film. "You could actually tell how far we were in the movie based on how big the fires were getting. Progressively, as we got through the story, they got stronger and stronger. And actually, at the very end, we just started burning down the whole set."
Armstrong's character possesses the ability of pyrokinesis, but Efron's shared that his ideal superpower is far less dangerous.
"Cooking," Efron joked. "Just being able to cook, even simple things."
Firestarter premieres in theaters and on Peacock May 13.
