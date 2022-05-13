Proof Olivia Rodrigo Is Full Speed Ahead in the Music Industry

Olivia Rodrigo isn't just happy and healthy, she's one of the biggest musicians in the world.
May marks one year since the singer-songwriter released her debut album SOUR—the kind of tour-de-force record that most artists would be lucky to claim as their magnum opus, let alone their introduction to the world—and to celebrate, she's set to compete in a whopping 13 categories at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15.
Olivia is the second-most nominated artist this year, but that should come as no surprise seeing as how she's been racking up accolades and smashing streaming records on a near-weekly basis ever since she released the career-launching "drivers license" in January 2021.
The track isn't nominated at the BBMAs, but its fellow SOUR tune "good 4 u" and the Grammy-winning album itself are. SOUR, more specifically, is up for Top Billboard 200 Album—a trophy that it's certainly deserving of, having spent 50 total weeks in the top 15 of the chart during its run. Oh, and did we mention that SOUR made Olivia the fourth artist in history (and first woman ever) to chart 11 songs in the Hot 100's top 30 simultaneously?
It's records like those that show just how much commercial success Olivia's already achieved at the ripe age of 19, but what makes her all the more special is the fact that she pours herself into her work, writing many of her own lyrics. As Olivia told The Guardian last year, "I'm a teenage girl; I write about stuff that I feel really intensely—and I feel heartbreak and longing really intensely—and I think that's authentic and natural."
Her fans certainly agree. Olivia embarked on a nationwide SOUR tour (that naturally sold out after a matter of minutes) in April, and she typically pays tribute to each city by sharing photos and videos of concert attendees—often singing their hearts out; some with tears streaming from their eyes—to her social media. The simple gesture shows there's a genuine connection between Olivia and her fans, one that she fosters in both big and small ways—from inviting them to attend her own prom to simply interacting with their memes.
And thankfully for them, Olivia doesn't appear to be going anywhere any time soon. In fact, she just might pull off a successful sweep at the upcoming 2022 Billboard Music Awards.
While we wait to find out, see how Olivia's making an impact on another industry: fashion. Read on for her best style moments.