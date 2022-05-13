Proof Olivia Rodrigo Is Full Speed Ahead in the Music Industry

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo Talks FULL CIRCLE Moment at Grammys 2022

Olivia Rodrigo isn't just happy and healthy, she's one of the biggest musicians in the world.

May marks one year since the singer-songwriter released her debut album SOUR—the kind of tour-de-force record that most artists would be lucky to claim as their magnum opus, let alone their introduction to the world—and to celebrate, she's set to compete in a whopping 13 categories at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15.

Olivia is the second-most nominated artist this year, but that should come as no surprise seeing as how she's been racking up accolades and smashing streaming records on a near-weekly basis ever since she released the career-launching "drivers license" in January 2021.

The track isn't nominated at the BBMAs, but its fellow SOUR tune "good 4 u" and the Grammy-winning album itself are. SOUR, more specifically, is up for Top Billboard 200 Album—a trophy that it's certainly deserving of, having spent 50 total weeks in the top 15 of the chart during its run. Oh, and did we mention that SOUR made Olivia the fourth artist in history (and first woman ever) to chart 11 songs in the Hot 100's top 30 simultaneously?