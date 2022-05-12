Chaney Jones Debuts Tattoo Dedicated to Kanye "Ye" West

Watch : Kanye West & Chaney Jones Get COZY at Lakers Game

Taking a page from Pete Davidson?

Chaney Jones, who has been spending time with Kanye West, has debuted what appeared to be a new tattoo reading, "ye," near her left wrist. She showcased her fresh ink, an apparent tribute to the rap artist's nickname—and legal name since October, on her Instagram Story May 12, weeks after the couple were first seen out together.

Chaney, 24, and Kanye, 44, recently spent time in Tokyo together. They first sparked dating rumors in late February, following his whirlwind romance with Julia Fox.

In March, a source close to the rap artist told E! News that "Ye is having fun with Chaney," adding, "They have been spending a lot of time together in the last two weeks and he likes her company. She travels with him and they are having a good time." Weeks later, Chaney and Kanye were photographed looking cozy at a Los Angeles Lakers game and even appeared together on the jumbotron.