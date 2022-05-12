You'll Be Begging Shawn Mendes for Mercy After Seeing His Tommy Hilfiger Campaign Photos

There's nothing holding Shawn Mendes back these days when it comes to fashion.
Hot off his stylish appearance at the 2022 Met Gala, the 23-year-old stars in Tommy Hilfiger's Summer 2022 "Classics Reborn'" campaign, which features a collection that the brand says is fully made from more sustainable materials.
The new campaign features the "Mercy" singer wearing styles from the label's 1985 Program collection, including the iconic 1985 polo, which is made from organic cotton.
In one steamy pic, Shawn flashes his rock-hard abs in a white polo, while his sustainable denim jeans ride low on his hips, over a logo banded underwear. In another standout photo, Shawn displays his butterfly tattoo as he models a navy polo and jeans combo and gazes into the camera. Smoldering!
In the photos—shot by Craig McDean—Shawn also shows off a red polo in red as he stands with his arms above his head and his signature brown locks falling across his face.
And Shawn doesn't just look good, he's doing good. In addition to fronting the campaign, the Canadian songwriter has partnered with the label, which is making $1 million donation to Shawn's "Wonder: The World Tour" to help mitigate and offset its environmental impacts.
Designer Tommy Hilfiger said in a statement: "By joining forces with Shawn to learn, share and innovate, we can build upon what we've already achieved and take our sustainability journey to the next level. While we recognize we still have a long way to go, together we can build even more awareness to make a positive, lasting impact."
Additionally, throughout his upcoming world tour, Shawn will wear more sustainable, custom-made Tommy Hilfiger styles. The partnership will culminate with a co-designed capsule collection, featuring reimagined timeless style with more sustainably.
"I've always been inspired by Tommy and the iconic brand he built, and I'm excited to share our journey together with my fans," Shawn said in a statement. "I look forward to learning from each other, exploring how creative reimagination can have a positive effect on the fashion industry, and sharing what living more sustainably means to me."
Shawn's new campaign drops just weeks after he attended the 2022 Met Gala in head-to-toe Tommy Hilfiger. At the star-studded event, he leaned into the Gilded Glamour theme wearing a classic early 1900s-inspired look which included a dark red and navy coat which was made from deadstock fabric and featured his initials embroidered on the inner lining. Underneath, Shawn sported a sleek navy suit, which he completed with a matching turtleneck and nail polish.
On May 2, Shawn shared on Instagram that he was "so proud" to represent the brand, along with a photo of himself on the famed steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
He added, "Walked the carpet in a beautiful upcycled look."