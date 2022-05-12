Olivia Rodrigo Reveals She Has “Minor” Synesthesia

Ever wonder why Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR era is covered in purple? Here's what the "drivers license" singer had to say about how a medical condition affected the colors of her debut album.

By Steven Vargas May 12, 2022 9:06 PMTags
MusicMet GalaVogueCelebritiesOlivia Rodrigo
Watch: Olivia Rodrigo Talks FULL CIRCLE Moment at Grammys 2022

The colors of Olivia Rodrigo's debut album have many shades of meaning.

The "drivers license" singer told Vogue in an interview for the 2022 Met Gala that she has "minor, baby synesthesia." Synesthesia is a neurological condition in which, when one sense is activated, another unrelated sense is activated at the same time. In Olivia's case, when she hears music, she also sees color. And when she's listening to her own music, she sees a lot of the same color.

Olivia shared with Vogue, "Lots of the songs on SOUR are purple."

She added, "'drivers license' is purple, but 'good 4 u' is like a purple-ly blue. 'jealousy, jealousy' is like bright red. 'deja vu' is like orange and pink and light purple.'"

Olivia's condition also explains why all of her SOUR album cover and march is drenched in shades of purple. In fact, she's made the color part of her signature aesthetic online and on tour.

photos
Olivia Rodrigo, Charli D’Amelio, Iris Apatow and Avani Gregg Get Matching Tattoos

She said, "I like having purple as the cohesive color throughout my whole SOUR era."

The 19-year-old has been making waves in the music industry, snagging three Grammy Awards for her first-time nominations. She also made history as the third youngest artist to win Best New Artist—right behind LeAnn Rimes and Christina Aguilera. And now she is nominated for 13 Billboard Music Awards on May 15.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Inside Naomi Judd's Candid Battle With Mental Health

2

Jason Oppenheim Reacts to Chrishell Stause's Video on Her Sexuality

3

Meet the Actress Replacing Bridgerton's Ruby Stokes in Season 3

After embarking on her sold-out SOUR tour, she recently got to meet her idol, Jack White while in Nashville for a Grand Ole Opry performance. In a May 11 Instagram post, she shared the moment she got to meet the "Seven Nation Army" artist and fangirl the same way we do for her. 

"got to meet my hero of all heroes today," she wrote in the post. "still crying. thank u @officialjackwhite for being so kind to ur biggest fangirl. everyone go listen to fear of the dawn!!!!!"

While we wait to see her at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, lets take three steps back, listen to that debut album again and see what shades of purple she painted the rest of her songs.

Trending Stories

1

Inside Naomi Judd's Candid Battle With Mental Health

2

Jason Oppenheim Reacts to Chrishell Stause's Video on Her Sexuality

3

RHOBH's Kyle Richards Shares Affordable Self-Care Essentials

4

Meet the Actress Replacing Bridgerton's Ruby Stokes in Season 3

5

You Need to See Kris Jenner's Perfectly Organized Refrigerators

Latest News

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals She Has “Minor” Synesthesia

You Need to See Kris Jenner's Perfectly Organized Refrigerators

Noah Cyrus Reacts to "Tattletale" Fan Claiming She Got Lip Injections

Find Out If Your Favorite TV Show Survived Cancelation Season

Exclusive

Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Shares Update on Co-Parenting With Mom

First Kill Looks Like Buffy the Vampire Slayer of Gen Z

Exclusive

How Mama June's New Boyfriend Helped Her Through "Trauma"