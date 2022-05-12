Kris Jenner's Perfectly Organized Refrigerators Will Make You Berry, Berry Envious

Watch : Kris Jenner Being ICONIC for 13 Minutes Straight

Warning: Looking at Kris Jenner's aesthetically pleasing refrigerators and freezer may cause you to lose your chill.

On May 12, the Kardashians matriarch allowed her daughter Kourtney Kardashian's brand Poosh to take an extensive tour of her kitchen, which included extravagant, matte black appliances and the many delicious—and healthy!—treats located within them. And yes, that includes a freezer that's almost entirely dedicated to ice cream.

Kris' kitchen features two fridges and one freezer that are all stocked to perfection.

In her first fridge, she appears to maintain an array of drinks so that she's properly prepared for any occasion. A quick catch up with friends? Kris has multiple types of coffee creamers for any dietary restrictions. Time to celebrate? She's already got champagne chilling.

It's her second fridge, however, where the design envy really kicks into full gear.

The appliance has a large feature window that puts Kris' healthy lifestyle literally on display, with a wall of green veggies all pristinely stacked next to each other.