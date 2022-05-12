Kris Jenner's Perfectly Organized Refrigerators Will Make You Berry, Berry Envious

Warning: Looking at Kris Jenner's aesthetically pleasing refrigerators and freezer may cause you to lose your chill.
On May 12, the Kardashians matriarch allowed her daughter Kourtney Kardashian's brand Poosh to take an extensive tour of her kitchen, which included extravagant, matte black appliances and the many delicious—and healthy!—treats located within them. And yes, that includes a freezer that's almost entirely dedicated to ice cream.
Kris' kitchen features two fridges and one freezer that are all stocked to perfection.
In her first fridge, she appears to maintain an array of drinks so that she's properly prepared for any occasion. A quick catch up with friends? Kris has multiple types of coffee creamers for any dietary restrictions. Time to celebrate? She's already got champagne chilling.
It's her second fridge, however, where the design envy really kicks into full gear.
The appliance has a large feature window that puts Kris' healthy lifestyle literally on display, with a wall of green veggies all pristinely stacked next to each other.
Thankfully for Kendall Jenner, there appears to be no cucumbers in sight.
If you've got a sweet tooth, then you'll definitely wish Kris' freezer would magically appear in your home.
Her icebox is filled to the brim with treats, including a multitude of Häagen-Dazs flavors (in miniature and pint sizes) and popsicles. There are even Mickey Mouse-shaped ice cream bars, which are perfect for her Disney-loving family and 11 grandkids.
You can take a complete look at Kris' excellently stocked fridges and freezer below!