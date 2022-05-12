Find Out If Your Favorite TV Show Survived Cancelation Season

NBC, CBS and The CW announced show renewals for the 2022-2023 season—did your favorite series make the cut? Find out here!

Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Your watchlist may be a bit slimmer in the coming months.

E! News can confirm that more than 10 series have been canceled as networks plan out their 2022-2023 TV seasons. 

At CBS, the one-season medical drama Good Sam, starring Sophia Bush, is over, as is B PositiveHow We Roll and The United States of Al. Additionally, the Magnum P.I. revival is saying aloha after four seasons on the air.

The CW will likely have some angry fans to reckon with, too. Both Naomi and The 4400 have been axed after just one season each. They're in good company, with the network also opting to cancel CharmedDynastyRoswell, New Mexico and In The Dark.

But if there's anything to be learned from the past few years, it's that a dead show can be brought back to life. Case in point: Fox canceled Lucifer in 2018 and the series was later saved by Netflix.

And never fear, some shows have actually been renewed, with fans of Young RockSomebody Feed Phil and Grand Crew able to heave a sigh of relief.

Keep reading to see if your favorite show will be returning with new episodes!

The CW
Canceled: Legacies (The CW)

Don't expect to attend the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, as Legacies has been canceled by The CW.

Sophy Holland/Bravo
Renewed: The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo)

The word on the street is that The Real Housewives of Potomac will be back for a new season.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Renewed: The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo)

The OG Real Housewives series will be back for a 17th season.

Heidi Gutman/Bravo
Renewed: The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo)

No need to flip a table, because The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been renewed.

Sophy Holland/Bravo
Renewed: The Real Housewives of New York (Bravo)

As was previously announced, the Real Housewives of New York will be back, but the new cast is still TBD.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Renewed: The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo)

After a headline-making sophomore season, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been renewed.

Bravo
Renewed: Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

The cast will continue to SURve up drama, as Bravo has renewed the reality series for a tenth season.

Laurent Basset/Bravo
Renewed: Below Deck (Bravo)

Getting ready to hit the water again with Captain Lee, as Below Deck has been renewed by Bravo.

Bravo
Renewed: Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo)

All aboard! Bravo is heading back to the Mediterranean with a new season of Below Deck Mediterranean.

Emily Shur/Bravo
Renewed: Top Chef (Bravo)

Top Chef will continue to cook up some quality TV! The competition series has been renewed by Bravo.

Ramona Rosales/Bravo
Renewed: Project Runway (Bravo)

Bravo is ready to hit the catwalk once more, as Project Runway has been renewed for a new season.

Charles Sykes/Bravo
Renewed: Summer House (Bravo)

We can't wait to find out what Carl, Lindsay, Kyle and company are up to when Summer House returns!

Zack DeZon/Bravo
Renewed: Winter House (Bravo)

But wait, before we can enjoy Summer House, we'll get to see the Winter House gang reunite for a new season.

Quantrell Colbert/Bravo
Renewed: Married to Medicine (Bravo)

Married to Medicine has been renewed for a ninth season.

Juan Manuel Garcia/Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Renewed: Family Karma (Bravo)

Family Karma will officially have a season three.

Bravo Media
Renewed: Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo)

We're sold on this renewal news! Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles will be back in the 2022-2023 TV season.

CBS
Canceled: Magnum P.I. (CBS)

The sun is setting on this revival. The series was canceled after four seasons.

Cliff Lipson/CBS
Canceled: How We Roll (CBS)

Pete Holmes and the gang are saying goodbye after just one season on the air. 

CBS
Canceled: B Positive (CBS)

The show is coming to an end after two seasons. This comes two years after showrunner Peter Lenkov was fired in July 2020 following an internal investigation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The CW
Canceled: Naomi (The CW)

Naomi does not live to fight another day, as the series has been canceled by the CW.

The CW
Canceled: In the Dark (The CW)

Murphy's journey is coming to an end. The upcoming fourth season, premiering in June, will be the series' last.

CBS
Canceled: Good Sam (CBS)

The Sophia Bush-fronted medical drama is canceled at CBS.

The CW Network
Canceled: 4400 (The CW)

The sci-fi drama has been canceled after one season.

The CW
Renewed: All American: Homecoming (The CW)

The CW spin-off series will have another Homecoming when it returns for season two.

NBC
Canceled: Mr. Mayor (NBC)

After just two seasons, NBC canceled the Ted Danson-fronted series.

NBC
Canceled: The Endgame (NBC)

The drama series premiered in February and was canceled following poor ratings. 

Greg Gayne/NBC
Renewed: American Auto (NBC)

Ana GasteyerHarriet Dyer and more will return to the Detroit offices for a second season.

Mark Taylor/NBC
Renewed: Young Rock (NBC)

There was no doubt that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's show would be renewed after becoming NBC's No. 1 primetime comedy.

Justin Lubin/NBC
Renewed: Grand Crew (NBC)

Nicole ByerJustin Cunningham and more will return for a sophomore season.

CBS
Canceled: United States of Al (CBS)

CBS decided to pass on a third season of the sitcom, which starred Adhir KalyanElizabeth Alderfer and more.

