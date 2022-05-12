Find Out If Your Favorite TV Show Survived Cancelation Season

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Your watchlist may be a bit slimmer in the coming months.

E! News can confirm that more than 10 series have been canceled as networks plan out their 2022-2023 TV seasons.

At CBS, the one-season medical drama Good Sam, starring Sophia Bush, is over, as is B Positive, How We Roll and The United States of Al. Additionally, the Magnum P.I. revival is saying aloha after four seasons on the air.

The CW will likely have some angry fans to reckon with, too. Both Naomi and The 4400 have been axed after just one season each. They're in good company, with the network also opting to cancel Charmed, Dynasty, Roswell, New Mexico and In The Dark.

But if there's anything to be learned from the past few years, it's that a dead show can be brought back to life. Case in point: Fox canceled Lucifer in 2018 and the series was later saved by Netflix.