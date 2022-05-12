RHOBH: Why Dorit Kemsley's Security Alarm Didn't Go Off During Home Invasion

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Dorit Kemsley discussed what it was like to relive the events of her Oct. 2020 home robbery and answered viewers' questions about her security system.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 12 premiere gave viewers a horrifying look into Dorit Kemsley's Oct. 2021 home invasion. Now, she's sharing new details about the ordeal.

The reality TV star appeared on the May 11 episode of Watch What Happens Live, revealing what it was like to watch the actual security camera footage—during which two men broke into her house while she and her young children, Jagger and Phoenix, were in bed—shown during the premiere. "It's definitely resurfacing a lot," Dorit said. "I'm getting through it."

Giving thanks to her "wonderful therapist" for helping her work through the trauma brought on by the robbery, Dorit said she's ultimately just grateful "that myself and my family are safe," especially since "it could have gone a hundred different ways."

After all, Dorit's husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, was away for work—a factor that contributed to some RHOBH viewers' confusion when they learned the couple's home security alarm wasn't turned on. Dorit offered an explanation on WWHL, though. 

As she told host Andy Cohen, "I have small children. They get up in the middle of the night and usually come to my room."

"If I put the alarm on—and the reason why I don't or hadn't before—is because they could drift downstairs and then the alarm would go off," Dorit added, referencing the alarm system's motion sensing capabilities. 

Thankfully, Dorit's children didn't get up in the middle of the night this time around. When she heard a noise she thought was them, Dorit recalled being greeted by "an adult with a flashlight." 

"They didn't expect me to be home, and it wasn't immediately they went into my closet," Dorit said. "I had to tell them, 'Take it all, I don't care about any of it. Just don't hurt my babies.'"

From there, she was surprisingly level-headed—at least, that's what she wanted the intruders to think. "They were very nervous and agitated and anxious," Dorit said, "and I just knew, my instinct kicked in, and I knew I had to counter that with being calm."

Dorit's close friend, co-star and fellow WWHL guest Kyle Richards praised her strength. "She was speaking with them," Kyle recalled. "Like, talking with them calmly, which I was blown away by. She even said at one point, 'You have enough. You've taken enough. Leave, you're going to get in trouble.' And she was so calm and I was so impressed by that."

Hear more from Dorit and Kyle in the above clip.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

