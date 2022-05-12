RHOBH: Why Dorit Kemsley's Security Alarm Didn't Go Off During Home Invasion

Watch : RHOBH Premiere, Love in the Jungle & 9-1-1: Lone Star

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 12 premiere gave viewers a horrifying look into Dorit Kemsley's Oct. 2021 home invasion. Now, she's sharing new details about the ordeal.

The reality TV star appeared on the May 11 episode of Watch What Happens Live, revealing what it was like to watch the actual security camera footage—during which two men broke into her house while she and her young children, Jagger and Phoenix, were in bed—shown during the premiere. "It's definitely resurfacing a lot," Dorit said. "I'm getting through it."

Giving thanks to her "wonderful therapist" for helping her work through the trauma brought on by the robbery, Dorit said she's ultimately just grateful "that myself and my family are safe," especially since "it could have gone a hundred different ways."

After all, Dorit's husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, was away for work—a factor that contributed to some RHOBH viewers' confusion when they learned the couple's home security alarm wasn't turned on. Dorit offered an explanation on WWHL, though.