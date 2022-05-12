Find Out the Strange Gift Andy Cohen Sent Colton Underwood After He Came Out

DMs are good for many things, including getting free kitchen appliances
Coming Out Colton star Colton Underwood shared the strange gift Bravo host Andy Cohen recently sent in him on the latest episode of E! News' digital series Down in the DMs.
"After I came out, [Andy] said, ‘Congratulations. I'm going to send you a toaster.' And then, I never got the toaster, and I was sort of sad," Underwood shared. "And then the other day, I got an Oster toaster touch screen, and I posted it and he sent me a bunch of crying and clapping emojis. I don't know where the reference comes from, still, but I have a new toaster and I'm really excited about that. I love a good appliance."
Cohen isn't the only famous face to slid into Underwood' messages, as the former star of The Bachelor discovered he had a famous neighbor through his DM exchanges.
"Todrick [Hall], who was just on Celebrity Big Brother, he slid into my DMs," Underwood revealed. "He said, ‘Hey, I didn't know when I got this follow, but thanks! Hope to meet you soon.' And I said, ‘Well, after I saw you slay it on the dance floor, I had to follow!'"
Now friendly with each other, Underwood had another message for the YouTube star. "I said, ‘Also, I think you live in a house behind my street,'" said Underwood. "And [Todrick] goes, ‘Shut up! You gotta stop by.' We found out we were neighbors through DMs. I thought that was pretty cool."
Perhaps the most frequent DMs Underwood gets are from his fans in the LGBTQ+ community who have been inspired by his coming out journey.
"A lot of heartfelt and meaningful messages were sent to my DMs, and it was very inspiring and much needed when I was going through my own struggles," he said. "So, kindness is definitely the route to go in DMs."
But sometimes, Underwood gets just as many NSFW DMs. "And if you're in the mood, I guess, a lot of people prefer d--k pics, too," he joked. "At the end of the day, a d--k pic could possibly be kind, so choose your weapon wisely."
Answering a few questions from E! News' fan DMs, Underwood talked about the unconventional piece of jewelry he and new fiancé Jordan C. Brown chose to symbolize their engagement. The two got engaged in February 2022.
"We have necklaces, not rings," he said. "It's a C with my birthstones and a J with his birthstones and then two little diamonds off to the side. And then, there's a quote on the back."
When asked about the hardest challenge he faced competing on the CBS competition series Beyond the Edge, Underwood's answer was hilariously relatable.
"All of it," he said. "Sleeping outside, sleeping on bamboo, sleeping in rain and next to monkeys, and possibly snakes, was not ideal. But, I really, really tried my best to remain committed to my goal coming into the show, and that was to not quit on myself."
Beyond the Edge airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on CBS.