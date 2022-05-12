Travis Scott Shares Sweet Photo With His and Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Webster

Travis Scott protected his and Kylie Jenner's 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster from an array of prehistoric creatures while enjoying a daddy-daughter outing together. Check out the photo below!

Watch: Kylie Jenner Shares RARE Glimpse of Baby Son With Travis Scott

Travis Scott is one dino-mite dad! 

On May 11, the "Sicko Mode" rapper, 31, posted a series of photos on Instagram that featured him and daughter Stormi Webster, who he shares with his partner Kylie Jenner, encountering some new prehistoric pals while enjoying a father-daughter day out together.

In the photo, Travis can be seen pretending to shield his 4-year-old daughter from a few creature models—including two dinosaurs and a snarling gray wolf—while out together (maybe at Jurassic Park?)

The pair can also be seen wearing matching all-white outfits, with Travis sporting a Metallica t-shirt, jeans, boots and a black cap. 

The second image, meanwhile, showcased the rapper's real reaction to the life-like creatures as he can be seen screaming while locking eyes with one of the dinosaurs.   

Alongside the photos, he captioned the post, "4 ever love this place."  

Travis and Stormi's Jurassic adventure comes a few days after the pair celebrated Mother's Day with Kylie.

photos
Stormi Webster's Cutest Photos

In addition to Stormi, the couple also share a baby boy, whom they welcomed in February. 

Instagram

On Mother's Day, Travis celebrated Kylie on her special day by filling an entire outdoor space full of daisies and candles as part of a dreamy mommy-daughter meal for Kylie and Stormi. 

Leaning into the floral theme, their table settings and cups all featured a white daisy design as well.  

Kylie later showed off her appreciation on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of her and Stormi together and writing in part, "Can't get over this."  

You can check out even more adorable photos of Stormi below, too!  

Youtube
Met Gala Moments

Kylie shared footage of Stormi and Kris cuddling on their plane ride to the Met Gala in May 2022.

Instagram
Garden Party

Travis dedicated an elementary school garden in Houston to his grandmother "Miss" Sealie on Nov. 3, with Stormi in tow.

Instagram
Family Halloween Celebration

Happy Halloween! Kylie Jenner showed off her baby bump dressed as a cat, while Travis Scott opted for something scarier, donning a Michael Myers face mask. As for 3-year-old Stormi Webster, she was an adorable mermaid.

Instagram
Treats, please!

Among the many photos Kylie shared of her family's Halloween festivities was this daddy-daughter snapshot taken mid trick or treat. The KUWTK star captioned the Instagram carousel, "In full mommy mode this Halloween. I hope everyone has a safe night."

Instagram
Bounce House Fun

Mermaid Stormi was all smiles in a spooktacular bounce-house.

Instagram
Pumpkin Patch

Stormi got some quality father-daughter time with dad Travis ahead of Halloween. The duo visited a pumpkin patch, complete with hayrides and mini go-karts on Oct. 20. 

Instagram
Backstage Pass

Kylie struts her stuff with Stormi in stylish ensembles during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10. 

Instagram
Luxe Americana

Kylie opted for a leather dress and cow-printed boots while Stormi wore a denim dress with a dash of Western aesthetics during their mother-daughter trip to New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10. 

Instagram
Runway Moment

It's only a matter of time before Stormi is walking a real NYFW runway as this gorgeous girl follows in the footsteps of her supermodel aunt Kendall. 

Instagram
On the Way Up

Stormi is truly Kylie's mirror image in an adorable snap of an elevator ride on Sept. 10. 

Instagram
Tot in Transit

Kylie shared a candid pic of Stormi's legs and Nike sneakers while in transit in the Big Apple. There's even a mini Pellegrino bottle for Stormi!

Instagram
Toy Store Wonder

Stormi and Kylie pose atop stairs leading into a toy store during Fashion Week for some retail therapy. 

Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

Stormi proved she can ham it up for the cameras, just like model mom Kylie! The three-year-old rocked a Spam Jam t-shirt with her hand on her hip in an adorably sassy Aug. 24 pic. 

Instagram
Coolest Kid in the World

Stormi is about to be a big sister, and she looked so grown up in a series of snapshots shared on Aug. 24. "Favorite girl," mom Kylie captioned. Hailey Bieber added, "Cooler than anyone I know." 

Instagram
Splish Splash

Stormi takes a bubble bath in a cute snapshot from June 2021.

Instagram
Beachside Bliss

Stormi hid in the sand with beach toys nearby. "I spy with my little eye..." proud mom Kylie captioned on Instagram in May 2021. 

Instagram
B-Day Boy

In honor of Travis' 29th birthday on Apr. 30, 2021, Kylie shared a handful of adorable new daddy-daughter photos on Instagram.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

Stormi shares a kiss with daddy in this b-day tribute from Kylie.

Instagram
Daddy Date

Stormi and Travis enjoy a midday adventure.

Instagram
Happy Girl

Stormi is beaming with a giant smile as she poses with her papa in Kylie's new snapshots.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Fly Girl

Kylie captioned this April 2021 photo of Stormi, "fly girls have more fun."

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Girls' Night

"Date night with these girls," Kylie noted on this sweet pic of Stormi and a pal.

Instagram
Coolest Kid Around

"out of this world," Kylie captioned a gallery of precious pics in March 2021.

Instagram
Good Genes

Stormi is clearly destined to be a model, just like her mama.

Instagram
Shady Lady

Stormi sports some futuristic shades.

Instagram
Uncle Hugs

Rob Kardashian wished his niece "Happy Birthday STORMi" and made a rare Instagram appearance in February 2021.

Instagram
Scooter Style

Stormi is too cool for school with her leather pants and scooter.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Stormi on the Slopes

Kylie's little one proves her impressive snowboarding skills. "my little pro!!!" Kylie wrote on IG.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Merry & Bright

"merry christmas," Kylie wrote on Christmas 2020 while matching in holiday red with little Stormi.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
O, Christmas Tree

Stormi and Kylie pose next to a giant Christmas tree.

photos
View More Photos From Stormi Webster's Cutest Photos

