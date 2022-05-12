Travis Scott Shares Sweet Photo With His and Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Webster

Travis Scott is one dino-mite dad!
On May 11, the "Sicko Mode" rapper, 31, posted a series of photos on Instagram that featured him and daughter Stormi Webster, who he shares with his partner Kylie Jenner, encountering some new prehistoric pals while enjoying a father-daughter day out together.
In the photo, Travis can be seen pretending to shield his 4-year-old daughter from a few creature models—including two dinosaurs and a snarling gray wolf—while out together (maybe at Jurassic Park?)
The pair can also be seen wearing matching all-white outfits, with Travis sporting a Metallica t-shirt, jeans, boots and a black cap.
The second image, meanwhile, showcased the rapper's real reaction to the life-like creatures as he can be seen screaming while locking eyes with one of the dinosaurs.
Alongside the photos, he captioned the post, "4 ever love this place."
Travis and Stormi's Jurassic adventure comes a few days after the pair celebrated Mother's Day with Kylie.
In addition to Stormi, the couple also share a baby boy, whom they welcomed in February.
On Mother's Day, Travis celebrated Kylie on her special day by filling an entire outdoor space full of daisies and candles as part of a dreamy mommy-daughter meal for Kylie and Stormi.
Leaning into the floral theme, their table settings and cups all featured a white daisy design as well.
Kylie later showed off her appreciation on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of her and Stormi together and writing in part, "Can't get over this."
You can check out even more adorable photos of Stormi below, too!