Kelly Osbourne Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby

Watch : Kelly Osbourne Slams Plastic Surgery Rumors After Debuting New Look

Kelly Osbourne is starting an exciting new chapter: motherhood.

The TV personality announced on May 12 that she's pregnant with her first child. "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why," she wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of her sonogram. "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

While Kelly, 37, did not tag anyone in the post or share more details about the pregnancy, she recently spoke out about her relationship with Sidney George Wilson.

"After 23 years of friendship I can't believe where we have ended up!" she wrote on Instagram in February alongside a kissing photo. "You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson."

Sid seemed to confirm they're expecting together when he shared a photo of a sonogram on May 12, about 30 minutes after Kelly posted, captioning it with heart and family emojis.