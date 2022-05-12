Always and Forever You'll Swoon Over Anthony De La Torre's Birthday Tribute to Lana Condor

To All the Boys star Lana Condor received a sweet tribute from her fiancé Anthony De La Torre for her 25th birthday. Read his touching post below.

By Tamantha Gunn May 12, 2022 4:21 PMTags
BirthdaysTributeCouplesCelebritiesLana Condor
Watch: Lana Condor Is ENGAGED to Anthony De La Torre

To all the boys Lana Condor has loved before, Anthony De La Torre has you beat.

For the Netflix star's 25th birthday May 11, her fiancé shared a heartwarming post on Instagram which featured candid shots of Lana alone and with Anthony. "Happy birthday to this beautiful human being," the actor wrote. "You are so giving, loving, selfless, adorable, the hardest worker in the room, powerful, sexy, intelligent, inspirational, supportive and every one of us who are in your life are luckier than we know. Thank you for existing."

He added, "Also, a HUGE congratulations to God for making someone so dope. You did it Man! Way to go."

The love didn't go unnoticed, with the To All the Boys star commenting, "Awwwwwww thank you my angel!!!!!"

In January, she announced on Instagram that she and Anthony—who first met at an Emmys party in 2015—were engaged, writing that saying yes to his proposal was the "easiest decision" she's ever made.

photos
Your First Look at Lana Condor's New Netflix Series Boo, Bitch

"I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere," Lana wrote at the time. "Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world."

She then let all the boys know that they needed to take notes on how to pick out the perfect engagement ring. 

"He worked with this Vietnamese family-owned jeweler from Canada—Paris Jewelers—to make it, and he knows how important my heritage is to me," Lana, who was born in Vietnam, revealed during a March 28 appearance on The Tonight Show. "And he knows that paying it forward means a lot to me as well. And so, he worked with these beautiful ladies there, and I'm so happy. I can't believe it."

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Trending Stories

1

See Prince Harry Honor Daughter Lili With "Girl Dad" Shirt

2

Inside Naomi Judd's Candid Battle With Mental Health

3

RHOBH's Kyle Richards Shares Affordable Self-Care Essentials

Something else she can't believe: Her latest acting gig. On May 12, E! News exclusively shared the first pictures from her new Netflix show Boo, Bitch. "Over the course of one night," explains the show's description, "a high school senior, who's lived her life safely under the radar, seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life  "only to find out the next morning…she's a motherf*%king ghost."

Trending Stories

1

See Prince Harry Honor Daughter Lili With "Girl Dad" Shirt

2

Inside Naomi Judd's Candid Battle With Mental Health

3

RHOBH's Kyle Richards Shares Affordable Self-Care Essentials

4

See Chrishell Stause & G Flip in Steamy Video That Sparked Romance

5

Why Kim Kardashian Knew Filing for Divorce "Had to Be Done"

Latest News

Exclusive

Nikki Glaser Debates Censoring Her Act for Parents and Ex

Exclusive

Emmy Rossum's First Meeting With Angelyne Is Too Iconic for Words

Always & Forever You'll Love How Lana Condor's Fiancé Celebrated Her

Lopez vs. Lopez: George Lopez Is Returning to TV with Daughter

The Internet Is Astonished by Kendall Jenner's Cucumber Cutting Skills

How Justin Timberlake and Jason Ritter Ended Up on Candy

Meet the Actress Replacing Bridgerton's Ruby Stokes in Season 3