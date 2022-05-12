Ariel Winter Reveals Why She Really Moved Away From Los Angeles

Watch : Ariel Winter's Exclusive Diet, Hair & Blowout Secrets

When it came to living in Los Angeles, she was the Ariel Winter of discontent.

The actress best known for playing Alex Dunphy on Modern Family recently sold her L.A.-area home for almost $4 million and moved with her boyfriend out of her native California to a new (undisclosed) state, seeking a more private and "normal" life."

"Part of the reason I always hated L.A. was because I have been followed by paparazzi for a very long portion of my life," Winter, 24, said on the actress' Quitter's Podcast, co-hosted by her Modern Family mom Julie Bowen, "and I really, really dislike having my space invaded."

Winter continued, "I don't like pictures of me when I haven't signed up for pictures of me. I don't like feeling watched. I've always just wanted to live a very, very normal life, just have a normal existence. and I never really felt like I could do that in LA."