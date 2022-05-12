Lopez vs. Lopez: George Lopez Is Returning to TV With Daughter Mayan

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

We can hear "Low Rider" playing in the distance!

That could only mean one thing: George Lopez is back! This time, he's starring in a multi-camera comedy Lopez Vs. Lopez with his daughter, Mayan Lopez, on NBC. The series follows a working-class family and is all about dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between.

Lopez vs. Lopez, created by The Conners' Bruce Helford and Debby Wolfe, also stars Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively, Laci Mosley and Kiran Deol.

And this isn't Bruce's first time working with George. He also co-created the ABC sitcom George Lopez, which aired for six seasons from 2002 to 2007 and starred Lopez, Constance Marie, Luis Armand Garcia, Masiela Lusha and Belita Moreno. It took home an Emmy Award for outstanding art direction for a multi-camera series in 2005.

The Lopez duo previously starred together in the 2009 George Lopez-led film, Mr. Troop Mom, starring Jane Lynch.