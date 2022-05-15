These Pics From the 2002 Billboard Music Awards Will Make You Nostalgic AF

Watch : "Degrassi" Cast Reacts to Drake's Billboard Artist of the Decade Award

Picture it: The year is 2002 and you're probably about to get the party started.



In honor of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15, we're stepping back in time to what the big night looked like exactly 20 years ago. Back then, artists like Jennifer Lopez, Pink, and Eminem dominated the music charts and earned themselves numerous nominations during the awards ceremony.



But they weren't the only stars who were just getting started in 2002. After all, it would be three years before Nickelback—who attended and performed as one of the most popular groups at the time—would capture the height of nostalgia with their 2005 single, "Photograph."



And in a twist of fate that they probably didn't see coming, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attended the star-studded show separately—only to start dating 5 years later. While Jessica came as a guest and shined on the red carpet, her future hubby was there to perform, hitting the stage to sing his hit "Cry Me a River."