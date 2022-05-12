Meet the Actress Replacing Bridgerton's Ruby Stokes in Season 3

Watch : Bridgerton's Golda Rosheuvel Reveals Queen SPINOFF Coming!

The Bridgerton family is going to look a little different in season three.

Netflix has re-cast the character of Francesca Bridgerton following the departure of Ruby Stokes. Actress Hannah Dodd will replace Stokes, who left the series to star in Netflix's upcoming show Lockwood & Co.

Dodd recently played the college version of Sienna Miller's character, Sophie Whitehouse, in the Netflix series Anatomy of a Scandal. Additionally, she's set to appear in Millie Bobby Brown's upcoming Enola Holmes movie, as well as the miniseries Flowers in the Attic: The Origins.

Now, she'll step into the role of Francesca, who is described by Netflix as "a bit of a mystery within her chatty, extroverted family."

"Despite her reserved nature, she goes along to get along when it comes to society affairs," the description continues, "fortified with a dry wit and pragmatism that confound the fickle ton yet seem to draw attention when she least desires it."