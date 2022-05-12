Save 50% on These Alo Yoga Leggings With 1,200+ 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're looking for high-quality, durable activewear that's also fashionable, Alo Yoga is a great place to shop, especially right now. The first annual Alo-versary sale is underway, which means there is a 20% discount on everything sitewide. Let's be honest: sales do not happen as much as we'd like at Alo Yoga. If you don't shop now, you might regret it, especially since there are actually even larger discounts than that 20%
You can save 50% on the bestselling, top-rated Alo Yoga High-Waist Air Lift Leggings and the Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Leggings. These high-performance leggings are incredibly comfortable, not constricting. They're easy to move around in and they have an unbelievable four-way stretch. If you need leggings to work out, hang out, or go out, Alo is the place to shop. Don't miss out on this deal.
Alo Yoga High-Waist Air Lift Leggings
The Alo airlift leggings have a buttery soft fabric that's breathable, moisture-wicking, and smoothing. They're made from four-way stretch fabric, which moves as you do, without constricting your body. These lifting and shaping leggings come in two lengths and 21 colors.
What makes these Alo leggings so special? Check out these rave reviews from some of the 1,200+ customers who left 5-star reviews.
An Alo shopper raved, "These are the dreamiest leggings I've ever tried. I understand why they were sold out for so long! They're extremely soft and buttery and fit the second skin description very well. They fit my curves perfectly and feel like nothing else I've put on. I look forward to adding the other colors to my comfy wardrobe."
Another reviewed, "I love these leggings they look great and feel great. Going to by a few more pairs to keep in stock."
Someone else gushed, "I'm in love with these leggings!! They fit perfectly without digging into my side!! I absolutely love them!"
A shopper said, "These are my favorite leggings ever- and believe me, I've tried them all! Perfect coverage, hold in my mommy belly like a dream, and give my booty the perfect amount of lift. This was my first purchase of Alo leggings, and I have since purchased 3 more pairs of these exact ones. SO worth it!"
A customer shared, "Love these leggings! Great compression, sleek look and fun colors!"
"Love everything about them: color, cut. I own many pairs of Alo leggings. Airlift is my favorite fabric. I bought the matching Henley polo to wear with it. Many compliments," a fan of the leggings wrote.
