Sarah Silverman's NSFW Comment About Sharing a Toothbrush With Her Boyfriend Will Make You Blush

Sarah Silverman is taking dating to a new level.
During a May 11 appearance on The View, the 51-year-old comedian confessed to an unconventional dental practice, revealing that she and boyfriend Rory Albanese have "never not used the same toothbrush."
"Now everyone's saying, ‘That so gross,'" she said. "Let me ask you something. Why is that so gross? We kiss each other where we pee!"
As the shocked audience laughed and clapped, co-host Joy Behar, yelled, "Not everyone does that either!"
After looking both confused and disgusted, co-host Whoopi Goldberg shared her thoughts on Silverman's comments. "Do what you wanna do in your house!" she said. "It's your house, it's your man!"
The School of Rock actress added, "My body, my choice!"
Silverman and Albanese—who knew each other through mutual friends—began dating in 2020 during the coronavirus lockdown. That same year, she made an appearance on The Ellen Show and shared that their romance grew when she got back into playing video games online.
"As the world was shutting down, I thought I should start playing video games again. It just made sense. This is the time," she said. "So, I went to GameStop—it was still open—and I bought a console and couple of games. And I got really into this one, it's not the latest one but I love it—Call of Duty: WWII."
Albanese sent the stand-up comedian a direct message on Twitter asking if she wanted to play together online. And the rest is history.
"We were both quarantining," Silverman recalled. "So, every night at 7:05—I was in New York, so at 7, we would bang the pots and pans out on the fire escape. It really became just like a group primal scream. It was actually kind of beautiful to be in New York at that time. Then at 7:05, I'd put my headset on and I'd kill Nazis with this guy. Yadda yadda yadda, we're boyfriend and girlfriend!"
Now the two are sharing a bed…and a toothbrush.