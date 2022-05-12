Get $72 Worth of Tarte Cosmetics for Just $37

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you haven't tried the legendary Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, what are you waiting for? Get your shop on. It's a top-rated, best-selling beauty product that sells once every 12 seconds. Even celebrities have gone on record recommending this product, including Shay Mitchell, Kyle Richards, Bebe Rexha, Dove Cameron, Hannah Godwin, and Teresa Giudice, among the many. Whether you want to try this product for the first time or if you want to restock on your favorite shade, this is a great time to shop because there's a major discount.

Right now, QVC has a bundle with the Tarte Shape Concealer, Tarte Shape Tape Glow Wand, and Tarte Quickie Blending Sponge on sale for just $37. For reference, if you bought all of those products individually, it would cost you $72.

The Tarte Shape Tape Glow Wand is the perfect illuminating accompaniment for the concealer. You can apply it over your under eye concealer, for an effect that QVC describes as "an instant eye lift." You can mix it in with your moisturizer or foundation to get an all-around, luminous glow. Or apply it as a highlighter on the high points of your face. You can even wear it for those no makeup days when you just a want a light glow.

Applying these two products and blending them with the applicator sponge from Tarte is an unbeatable combination.