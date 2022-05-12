Justin Timberlake and Jason Ritter's Roles in Candy Are a Sweet Surprise

Warning: Spoilers ahead!
It's a family affair!
Episode three of Hulu's true-crime series Candy saw the introduction of two new characters played by Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey's respective husbands. Justin Timberlake appears in the show as a mustachioed Deputy Steven Deffibaugh, while Jason Ritter plays another Collin County officer.
The two men are tasked with investigating the real-life murder of Betty Gore (Lynskey), who was found dead in her Collin County home on June 13, 1980. They speak to the neighbors who came across the crime scene and canvas the home searching for clues that would point them to their killer.
This is how they meet Candy Montgomery, Betty's friend and the last person to see her alive. In addition, Candy had an affair with Betty's husband, Allan Gore, but it ended months before Betty's murder.
Nonetheless, Allan admits to sleeping with Candy, prompting the officers to bring her in for questioning. During the interview, men notice what appear to be defensive wounds: a gash on Candy's forehead and another scratch on her toe.
As they take photos of the injuries, Det. Deffinbaugh asks, "Mrs. Montgomery, did you kill Betty Gore?"
While Candy first denies any involvement in the gruesome crime, she later tells her lawyer that she did it in self defense.
This is one of the first times that Jessica and Justin have worked together on a project, which was a goal for the pair. Jessica played coy about his appearance during an interview on Live With Jimmy Kimmel, telling the host, "We want to play adversaries or opposite sides."
Jessica explained that she doesn't want to play a couple in anything with Justin because "it's not often done well."
Melanie and Jason have acted opposite each other though, having met on the set of the 2013 film The Big Ask. After falling in love on the set of the dramedy, they booked roles on the 2014 rom-com We'll Never Have Paris and the 2016 film The Intervention. And now, they're adding yet another title to their resumes.
Candy airs in a five-night event that started May 9 and concludes May 13.