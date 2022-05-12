Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Had "Nervous Breakdown" After Breaking Travis Barker Engagement Ring

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Thong Bikini on Italy Vacay With Travis Barker

Days after Travis Barker got down on one knee with a ring for Kourtney Kardashian, she accidentally came down on it instead.

During the May 12 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to mom Kris Jenner that she did something "really, really bad" once Kris noticed that her oldest daughter was suddenly without her gorgeous engagement ring.

Kourtney, who had her sleeves pulled all the way over her hands, said, "I'm covering it because it's actually getting fixed. This is probably one of the worst things I've ever done in my whole life, by the way."

In a confessional, the Poosh founder explained, "I was sitting on my floor folding sweatshirts, and I took the ring off and I put it next to me on the floor thinking it'd be safe right next to me. I had to get something up above in my closet, and when I stepped down, I stepped on the ring."