Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Had "Nervous Breakdown" After Breaking Travis Barker Engagement Ring

Days after Travis Barker got down on one knee with a ring for Kourtney Kardashian, she accidentally came down on it instead.
During the May 12 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to mom Kris Jenner that she did something "really, really bad" once Kris noticed that her oldest daughter was suddenly without her gorgeous engagement ring.
Kourtney, who had her sleeves pulled all the way over her hands, said, "I'm covering it because it's actually getting fixed. This is probably one of the worst things I've ever done in my whole life, by the way."
In a confessional, the Poosh founder explained, "I was sitting on my floor folding sweatshirts, and I took the ring off and I put it next to me on the floor thinking it'd be safe right next to me. I had to get something up above in my closet, and when I stepped down, I stepped on the ring."
After Kris asked Kourtney for confirmation if she "broke her engagement ring," the mom of three—whose dad is Scott Disick—recalled her emotional reaction after realizing she did just that.
"I was hysterically crying in my closet for hours," Kourtney admitted. "Then I called Travis. I was like, ‘I did something really, really bad' and he handled it the best, but it really gave me a nervous breakdown."
As Kourtney put it, the rock—which was presented during a romantic proposal back in October—was simply precious. "This is the most beautiful thing I've ever had in my life," she continued. "How could I have done that?"
She also emphasized that the ring was more than just a stunning piece of jewelry—it was crafted with her mind specifically. "Travis picked it out, he designed it and it was, like, me in a stone," she explained in her confessional. "So, I thought that was really special."
But alas, there are no tears left to cry since in recent photos shared to Kourtney's Instagram, her sparkler seems to be back in one piece and in its rightful place.
