Halsey Recalls Being Labeled "Crazy" While Trying to Determine Diagnoses

Watch : Halsey Reveals Multiple Diagnoses After Hospitalizations

Halsey is providing further insight on their health.

After recently discussing their diagnoses, the singer took to Instagram Stories to make it clear they "didn't 'just get sick.'"

"I've been sick. For a long time," Halsey, 27, wrote in a May 11 post. "My sicknesses just have their names now."

The journey to receiving their diagnoses was a long one. "I went to doctors for 8 years. Trying to figure out what was wrong with me," the "Without Me" star continued. "I was called crazy and anxious and lazy amongst other things. I changed my entire lifestyle. When I wasn't working I was essentially confined to my home for fear of how I'd feel when I woke up each morning. It took me a long time to get to even having a diagnosis so I'm celebrating!!"

At the end of their message, Halsey left their followers with an important reminder. "Don't roll your eyes at your sick friends," they added. "They could be fighting a battle that they haven't named yet. Ya know?"