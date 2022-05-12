Halsey Recalls Being Labeled "Crazy" While Trying to Determine Diagnoses

Halsey is providing further insight on their health.
After recently discussing their diagnoses, the singer took to Instagram Stories to make it clear they "didn't 'just get sick.'"
"I've been sick. For a long time," Halsey, 27, wrote in a May 11 post. "My sicknesses just have their names now."
The journey to receiving their diagnoses was a long one. "I went to doctors for 8 years. Trying to figure out what was wrong with me," the "Without Me" star continued. "I was called crazy and anxious and lazy amongst other things. I changed my entire lifestyle. When I wasn't working I was essentially confined to my home for fear of how I'd feel when I woke up each morning. It took me a long time to get to even having a diagnosis so I'm celebrating!!"
At the end of their message, Halsey left their followers with an important reminder. "Don't roll your eyes at your sick friends," they added. "They could be fighting a battle that they haven't named yet. Ya know?"
Halsey notified fans of their health issues in a video posted to Instagram Stories on May 10. "Obviously my health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth," the artist, who welcomed 9-month-old baby Ender with boyfriend Alev Aydin in July, wrote. "I started getting really, really, really, sick. I've been kind of sick pretty much most of my adult life, but it started getting really bad. I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times and I had some other stuff going on."
After consulting multiple doctors, Halsey was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).
"I'm still looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things," they said. "It could potentially be another type of autoimmune disease. And I've known I've had autoimmune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis. But, you know, it's kind of been exasperated since I've had Ender."
The update came about two weeks after Halsey shared they'd been "in and out of the hospital for the past few weeks dealing with some new challenges."
"Chronic illness is a complex mystery," they wrote in an April 25 Instagram post. "If I am or have been MIA please don't take it personally. I am doing the best I can under difficult circumstances."