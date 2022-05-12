Kendrick Lamar Seemingly Confirms He Welcomed Baby No. 2 With Fiancée Whitney Alford

Watch : Kendrick Lamar Talks Amazing 11 Grammy Nominations

Leave it to Kendrick Lamar to drop some big news in the most humble of ways.



On May 11, the Grammy winner unveiled the artwork for his highly anticipated upcoming album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. In the photo for the album cover, Kendrick is seen donning a barbed crown with his back towards the camera as he holds his 2-year-old daughter.

But also featured in the photo is the "Humble" rapper's fiancée Whitney Alford as she cradles an infant while the two are sitting on a bed just a few feet away. According to TMZ, the couple quietly welcomed their second child together recently.

E! News has reached out to Kendrick's rep for comment and has not heard back.

The longterm couple—who began have been in a relationship since high school—welcomed their first child together in July 2019. The "Loyalty" rapper, who is notoriously private about his personal life, gave fans a glimpse of just how much his fiancée meant to him in a 2015 interview with Billboard.