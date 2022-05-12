Kendrick Lamar Seemingly Confirms He Welcomed Baby No. 2 With Fiancée Whitney Alford

Congratulations may be in order for Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar! The 34-year-old unveiled the artwork for his latest album, which features fiancée Whitney Alford and their family.

Leave it to Kendrick Lamar to drop some big news in the most humble of ways.
 
On May 11, the Grammy winner unveiled the artwork for his highly anticipated upcoming album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. In the photo for the album cover, Kendrick is seen donning a barbed crown with his back towards the camera as he holds his 2-year-old daughter.

But also featured in the photo is the "Humble" rapper's fiancée Whitney Alford as she cradles an infant while the two are sitting on a bed just a few feet away. According to TMZ, the couple quietly welcomed their second child together recently.

E! News has reached out to Kendrick's rep for comment and has not heard back.

The longterm couple—who began have been in a relationship since high school—welcomed their first child together in July 2019. The "Loyalty" rapper, who is notoriously private about his personal life, gave fans a glimpse of just how much his fiancée meant to him in a 2015 interview with Billboard.

Referring to Whitney, he told the outlet, "I wouldn't even call her my girl. That's my best friend. I don't even like the term that society has put in the world as far as being a companion—she's somebody I can tell my fears to."

A few months later, he also hinted about why he prefers to keep a tight lid on his closest relationships. Noting that he's "loyal to the soil" when it comes to his longterm romance, he told Power 105's The Breakfast Club that April, "At the end of the day, you want to always, always have real people around you, period."
 
"And everybody that's been around me, they've been around since day one," he explained. "I always show respect when respect has been given, and people that have been by your side, you're supposed to honor that."

