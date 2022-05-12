Meghan Trainor Shares Her Surprised Reaction to Buzz Over Her and Daryl Sabara's Side-By-Side Toilets

McCafé At Home

E! News: If he wanted to follow in your footsteps in showbiz, what advice would you give him?

MT: Daryl was really young—like four or five—[when] he was like, "I want to be on the TV." He knew what he wanted to do. Me, I was singing in church with my dad and then eventually was writing songs at like 8. But any hobby he wants to do, anything that gets him excited and gives him a passion for something, I'm going to encourage and be excited for him. Because my parents did that for me.

E! News: Speaking of your new album, where are you with it?

MT: Sonically, it sounds like Title, but elevated. The lyrics are definitely elevated. One thing about this album is every song, I wrote the chorus or the hook before the sessions. I think having the baby makes you more mature and makes you want to work harder, too.

E! News: Where do you squeeze in time for self-care?

MT: My husband really helps me out. He is my partner in crime. My partner in life. He's in it with me: When I work out with my trainer, he's working out with us. And at night, after we put the baby to bed, that's our date night. We are in bed, watching a TV show and giggling and having the best time ever where I feel like I'm on vacation—and it's really thanks to him. I wish everyone had a Daryl.

E! News: What do you find is the biggest part of the partnership that you and Daryl share?

MT: Communication. From the beginning I was like, "Hey, I don't like when you do this." And he's like, "OK, I'll never do it again." And vice versa. It's made us become one person and I adore him. Him watching me get pregnant, go through all of that and have a C-section, I think that even drew them closer to me somehow. He's just my whole world. There's a song on the album called "Final Breath." It's like literally about how my final words will be "I love you" because I want to relive life over with you.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.