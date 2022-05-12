Our Place Just Dropped a Brand New Collection With Selena Gomez Featuring Cute Limited Edition Colors

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Chances are, you've seen Our Place's best-selling Always Pan all over social media, especially if you love cooking content. If you've been eyeing the cult-fave pan for a while but have been holding off on actually buying it, we've got some amazing news that will make you finally hit checkout.

Our Place just launched a brand new collection in partnership with Selena Gomez that features their best-selling products in two limited edition colors: Azul, a stunning electric blue, and Rosa, a gorgeous berry pink inspired by Selena's favorite bold lip shades.

"My main goal when I'm cooking is to have fun," Selena said in a statement on the Our Place website. "This collection is designed for home-cooks like me who just need easy-to-use, multifunctional products."

The collection was made to inspire us to reconnect with our heritage through cooking. In fact, Selena and Our Place founder, Shiza Shahid, bonded over their shared belief that home cooked meals have the power to bring people closer together.

That's easily seen through the Our Place x Selena Gomez collection which includes a set of four drinking glasses, main plates and side plates, in addition to their Always Pan and Perfect Pot. Perfect for get togethers with family and friends!