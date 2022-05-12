Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Kyle Richards Shares Affordable Self-Care Essentials

We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kyle is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Could you use a little bit of extra time just to focus on yourself? If you feel like you're in need of a break, maybe you should shop for some beauty and wellness products so you can treat yourself to a much-deserved self-care experience. If you want to switch things up with some new products, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards recently shared some affordable essentials.

During a recent Amazon live broadcast, Kyle explained, "I went through my entire bathroom and said 'What are the things I really can't live without?' I brought only those things to the table today." Now if only we had that luxurious mansion bathroom for our own self-care rituals. Anyway, using the products that Kyle recommends is the next best thing.