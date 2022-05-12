Nordstrom Rack’s Vacation Essentials Sale Has Amazing Deals on Shorts, Swimwear & More Up to 89% Off

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Got a fun summer vacation planned this year? You're going to love what we have in store for you. Nordstrom Rack, one of our go-to sites for scoring trendy fashion and beauty must-haves for amazingly low prices, is having a major sale on vacation essentials and you don't want to miss out. In fact, the deals are so good, you can find some cute things up to 89% off.

There are over 1,900 items for sale in the women's section alone. With so many pages of items to go through, we know it can become a bit overwhelming. Since we love treasure hunting for steals and hidden gems, we did the work for you. For instance, we found these $120 Good American denim shorts for just $50 right now. You can even score a cute pair of Coach slides for just $37.

Some of the best deals we've found are on Max Studio dresses. Right now, this $120 balloon sleeve knit dress is on sale for just $14. That's one seriously good deal, and lucky for us, it isn't the only one.

We've rounded up some of the best deals from Nordstrom Rack's Vacation Essentials sale. Check those out below.