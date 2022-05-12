Hailey and Justin Bieber Bond With His Half-Siblings Jazmyn and Jaxon: See Their Sweet Pics

Justin Bieber may be in the midst of a world tour, but he always makes time for family.
On May 12, Jazmyn Bieber shared two heartwarming photos hanging out with her famous half brother and his wife Hailey Bieber, along with her brother Jaxon and step-sister Allie Rebelo in Ontario, Canada.
"Fam time" the 13-year-old captioned the pics on Instagram. In one, the group is seen sharing a meal and, in another, they are hugging in a sweet selfie.
For many years, Justin, 28, was an only child. His mom, Pattie Mallette, had the "Baby" singer one month before her 19th birthday and reportedly raised him as a single mom. Justin's father, Jeremy Bieber, went on to marry now-ex-wife Erin Wagner and welcomed Jazmyn and Jaxon, 12, before splitting in 2014 after seven years together.
In February 2018, Jeremy wed his current wife, Chelsey Bieber and became a stepfather to Allie, Chelsey's 15-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. Together they welcomed Justin's youngest half-sibling, a baby girl named Bay, in August 2018, who was not present in Jazmyn's photos.
The Bieber family reunion comes just hours before Justin will jet off to Grand Rapids Mich, where he will rock the Van Andel Arena on May 12 as part of his Justice World Tour. No word on if Justin's siblings have made it to any of his recent shows, but Hailey said she recently "hopped on the tour" and joined him in Chicago.
She was also on hand for his March 7 concert in Los Angeles, where Justin dedicated his single "Anyone" to her.
"This next song will be dedicated to my beautiful wife," Justin told the crowd of the 25-year-old model. "She's out there somewhere. She hates me when I put her on the spot. She's probably over there blushing. She probably hates me right now, but I love her. I love you so much baby. Let's do the damn thing."
Earlier this week, Hailey found herself at the center of social media drama over fan theories involving Justin's ex Selena Gomez. On May 10, Hailey posted a few "get ready with me" videos to TikTok, then, just a few hours later, Selena Gomez shared a clip of her own routine to the social network, which had some followers questioning the video's intention.
"LOL I know who she's referring to," one commenter wrote, per a screenshot shared by a social media user. Added another, "Wait…is she trynna make fun of you know who."
However, Selena soon made it clear she wasn't throwing shade and apologized for the confusion.
"This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health," she wrote, per another screenshot shared by a fan account. "Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon."