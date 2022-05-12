The Masked Singer Didn't Have an Elimination, But Here's What We Did Learn

Watch : Hunter Hayes Reveals the Toughest Part of "The Masked Singer"

The Masked Singer is giving us plenty of thinking to do!

The May 11 Road to the Finals episode gave us new clues to discern ahead of the show's May 18 finale, which will feature Firefly, Ringmaster and The Prince battling it out for the crown.

Ringmaster has impressed all season with her powerhouse vocals, tackling songs from Miley Cyrus and Whitney Houston. The feline-faced mystery celeb said the show has inspired her to "keep singing for the rest of my life because it's truly what I love do." Look at The Masked Singer inspiring people to follow their dreams!

Ringmaster's final clue was a Girl Scout sash covered in a bunch of different badges.

The Prince, who has kept the panelists guessing with his ability to sing all different genres—a Ricky Martin banger at one moment, a Sam Smith ballad the next—said he's "not known as a singer" and was excited to introduce that part of himself to the world. His final clue saw howling at the moon like a wolf.