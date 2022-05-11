Elizabeth Olsen Admits She Became "Frustrated" With MCU After Losing Out on Other Acting Roles

Elizabeth Olsen shared the true weight of Wanda's red tiara.
The WandaVision actress told The New York Times that she took on the role of Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to avoid being am indie film typecast, but the decision had its own consequences, including being typecast as an action hero.
"I started to feel frustrated," she told the publication. "I had this job security but I was losing these pieces that I felt were more part of my being. And the further I got away from that, the less I became considered for it."
The 33-year-old said she was particularly frustrated having to turn down a role in The Lobster over her commitments to the MCU. She knew it would take her on a different career path as an actress.
"It [Marvel] took me away from the physical ability to do certain jobs that I thought were more aligned with the things I enjoyed as an audience member," Elizabeth said. "And this is me being the most honest."
She started her career in the indie circuit. Elizabeth told NYT that she always knew she wanted to act, but didn't want to follow her twin sisters' path and pursue the career as a child like Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. She waited and dominated the 2011 Sundance Film Festival, starring in Silent House and Martha Marcy May Marlene.
After being typecast as an indie girl, she asked her agent why she wasn't being booked for larger roles. Her agent explained that "people don't think that you want to do them."
Elizabeth maneuvered through the film industry, taking on a role in Godzilla and getting the attention of Marvel. She agreed to play Wanda alongside Godzilla co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson. She said her contract initial included two starring roles and a cameo, which were satisfied with Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: Civil War, respectively.
She explained, "The power to choose to continue was important to me."
Ultimately, she decided to stay with the MCU after speaking with Marvel producer Kevin Feige about his WandaVision pitch. She told the outlet that she thought the role would be an impactful change in her career by taking the MCU to the television.
"We thought what we were doing was so weird and didn't know if we had an audience for it, so there was a freedom to it," Elizabeth said. "There was no pressure, no fear. It was a really healthy experience."
Her most recent MCU film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, released to theaters May 6. In addition to her Wanda revival, she is also in the upcoming HBO Max miniseries Love and Death with a TBD release date.