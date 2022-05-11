16 Graduation Gifts They'll Actually Use

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Now that it's May, we're officially in graduation season. If you've got a graduate to shop for in the upcoming weeks, but you don't know what you should get, you're in luck! While you can't really go wrong with cash or gift cards, why not go for a gift that's a little more memorable? Since we're all about helping you find the perfect gifts for all occasions, we've put together a list of useful graduation gifts grads are actually going to use.
If you're celebrating someone who'll be moving into a dorm or apartment for the very first time, home decor, organization products or cute kitchen essentials make perfect gifts. Chic and functional backpacks that can carry a laptop and so much more also make solid gifts, especially if it's from a brand they love like Lululemon or Kate Spade.
We've rounded up some practical graduation gifts grads will actually use. Check those out below.
Lululemon Everyday Backpack 2.0 23L
Every grad needs a solid new backpack to carry along on their next chapter. Lululemon's Everyday Backpack 2.0 comes in three colors and features a ton of pockets and compartments so they can keep everything they nice and organized.
BlendJet 2.0 16-oz Portable Rechargeable Blender with USB-C Cord
The BlendJet portable rechargeable blender was pretty much made for grads. It's perfectly sized for dorms or small apartments, and they can even take it on the go. This is guaranteed to get a ton of use!
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
You really can't go wrong with a pair of wireless earbuds, especially ones that are high-quality like these. The Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds offer up to nine hours of listening time and feature adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks for comfort and stability. There are several colors to choose from, and some colors are on sale for as low as $180.
Calpak Portable Charger
This sleek portable charger is compact enough to fit inside a luggage tag, they can carry this around wherever they go with ease. There are several colors to choose from including red, shimmer pink and stone. This practical gift idea is sure to be a winner.
Rattan Daisy Wall Shelf
Things that can make your grad's dorm or apartment feel more cozy and homey make excellent gifts. We recommend this practical and cute rattan daisy wall shelf they can use to put small plants, pictures frames, and more.
Calpak Kaya Laptop Backpack
This best-selling laptop backpack is so classy, stylish and super cute, they'll want to bring it with them wherever they go. There's a wide variety of colors to choose from, and it can fit a laptop up to 15 inches. It's perfect for both school and work.
Quay Australia Hardwire Blue Light Glasses
A pair of chic blue light glasses make a great gift for grads. If they'll be on their laptops all day, there's a a good chance they'll need it. These blue light glasses from Quay are cute and affordable, which is great if you're on a budget.
Amalia Jewelry Organizer
This gorgeous piece is part jewelry organizer, part room decor. The stylish grad in your life is sure to appreciate this!
Multitasky Elegant Humidifier Lamp
Here's another multipurpose gift idea that's sure to get a ton of use. Multitasky's Elegant Humidifier Lamp will help keep the air moisturized while adding some style to their room.
Monogram Water Bottle
A sleek and sophisticated monogram water bottle like this is sure to delight. These come in several fun colors, and the handle makes it easy to carry around everywhere.
Béis The Convertible Mini Weekender
Béis' Convertible Mini Weekender is a must-have for grads. It's perfectly sized for overnight trips, has a ton of compartments to keep things organized, and it's also laptop friendly.
Monbento Large Bento Box MB Square Ginkgo with Compartments
This isn't your childhood lunchbox! This top-rated bento box is "generously sized" and can grads a ton of money spent on food in the long run. There are several colors and patterns to choose from, all of which, are super stylish.
Ansel Table Lamp
This gorgeous glass table lamp is the perfect gift to give a grad who's moving into a new apartment or dorm. There are several colors to choose from including pearl (as shown here), sky blue and clear.
Sloth Planter
The grad in your life will instantly fall in love with this cute sloth planter from Urban Outfitters. Bonus points if you gift them a plant as well!
Corkcicle Brantley Backpack Cooler
Corkcicle's stylish Brantley Backpack Cooler is perfect for beach days, hikes, bike rides or picnics. It can fit up to 24 cans and two wine bottles, and it's currently available in turquoise and camo.
Urban Outfitters Macramé Catch-All Basket
These highly versatile baskets from Urban Outfitters can help keep their space nice and neat, while also adding some boho touches. There are three sizes available.
Looking for more graduation gift ideas? Check out these cute under $100 options from Kate Spade Surprise.