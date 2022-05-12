Unpacking Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick's Explosive Fight on The Kardashians

Watch : How Scott Disick REALLY Feels About Pete Davidson & Travis Barker

You know what's not cute jeans? Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick fighting.

Ever since the first teaser dropped for The Kardashians in March, we've been bracing ourselves for a blow up between Kendall and Scott. And, on the May 12 episode, we found out what exactly caused the unexpected falling-out between the typically close pair.

While Scott—who was feeling left out following Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement—confronted Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner about his invitation status for Thanksgiving dinner, he also called out Kendall for not inviting him to her birthday celebration.

"I didn't really invite anyone to my birthday," the supermodel responded. "It was empty."

As Scott pressed that "everybody came," Kendall doubled down, noting that neither Kris nor sister Kourtney attended the bash. However, as Scott clarified that he was talking about her intimate birthday dinner not her formal birthday party at a club, Kendall realized her error.

"Literally, only Kourtney and Travis came," she responded. "That wasn't a party."