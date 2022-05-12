Your First Look at Lana Condor's New Netflix Series Boo, Bitch

Watch : Lana Condor: Must-See Moments That Make Us LOVE Her

Lana Condor is back—with a ghoulish twist.

The star of the To All the Boys I've Loved Before franchise returns to Netflix in the limited series Boo, Bitch, premiering July 8.

"Over the course of one night, a high school senior, who's lived her life safely under the radar, seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life," says the show's description, "only to find out the next morning…she's a motherf*%king ghost."

Talk about a spooky wake-up call!

Boo, Bitch also stars Fear The Walking Dead's Zoe Colletti, Gossip Girl's Mason Versaw and A.P. Bio's Aparna Brielle. Lana is also credited as an executive producer on the series.

Since appearing in the first To All the Boys I've Loved Before movie in 2018, Lana starred in the two sequels—2020's To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and 2021's To All the Boys: Always and Forever—as well as movies like 2022's Moonshot and 2019's Alita: Battle Angel.