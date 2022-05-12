RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Recalls Fearing Home Invaders "Killing My Kids" During Robbery

Watch : Dorit Kemsley's Home Invasion Robbery: NEW DETAILS

A parent's worst nightmare.

Dorit Kemsley is sharing heartbreaking new details about her terrifying October 2021 home robbery. Two men broke into her house in the dark while Dorit and her young children, Jagger and Phoenix, were in bed.

On the May 11 season 12 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, viewers saw actual security camera footage of the break-in, followed by the gut-wrenching aftermath of the traumatic ordeal.

After understandably having "a very emotional" next day, Dorit met up with RHOBH co-stars Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais so her kids wouldn't "see mommy breaking down."

Dorit explained that Jagger and Phoenix "always" sleep in bed with her when husband PK Kemsley is out of town, but that one particular night she put the kids in their own beds because she was "so exhausted and so jet-lagged" from their recent family travels.